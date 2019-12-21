Anti-CAA stir: shops shut, police deployed

As part of the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, shops were shut in a few parts of the city on Friday and nearly 2,500 police personnel were deployed to monitor the situation here.

Nearly 60 % of the shops in areas including Ukkadam, Karumbukkadai, Kuniamuthur and Aathupalam were shut in response to the hartal call by Muslim outfits, the police said. Black flags were displayed outside the houses and shops in these areas as a sign of protest. However, no untoward incidents were reported in the areas and normal life was not hit due to the protests, the police said.

One company (240 personnel) of the Rapid Action Force, officers from Tamil Nadu Special Police and police personnel from other districts from the West Zone were deployed in the city. The West Zone police personnel comprised one Deputy Superintendent of Police, three Inspectors, nine Sub-Inspectors and 108 police constables.

Additional Director-General of Police K. Jayanth Murali headed the whole team of police personnel deployed in the city, the police said.

On Thursday, the city police warned of strict legal action against illegal bandhs, rail or road rokos, gathering in public places without prior permission, closing of schools or colleges and staging blockades in front of government offices.