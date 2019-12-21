Coimbatore

Anti-CAA stir: shops shut, police deployed

Rapid Action Force personnel deployed at Ukkadam Bus Terminus in the city on Friday as part of security measures for the anti-CAA stirs.

Rapid Action Force personnel deployed at Ukkadam Bus Terminus in the city on Friday as part of security measures for the anti-CAA stirs.   | Photo Credit: M_PERIASAMY

more-in

No untoward incidents reported

As part of the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, shops were shut in a few parts of the city on Friday and nearly 2,500 police personnel were deployed to monitor the situation here.

Nearly 60 % of the shops in areas including Ukkadam, Karumbukkadai, Kuniamuthur and Aathupalam were shut in response to the hartal call by Muslim outfits, the police said. Black flags were displayed outside the houses and shops in these areas as a sign of protest. However, no untoward incidents were reported in the areas and normal life was not hit due to the protests, the police said.

One company (240 personnel) of the Rapid Action Force, officers from Tamil Nadu Special Police and police personnel from other districts from the West Zone were deployed in the city. The West Zone police personnel comprised one Deputy Superintendent of Police, three Inspectors, nine Sub-Inspectors and 108 police constables.

Additional Director-General of Police K. Jayanth Murali headed the whole team of police personnel deployed in the city, the police said.

On Thursday, the city police warned of strict legal action against illegal bandhs, rail or road rokos, gathering in public places without prior permission, closing of schools or colleges and staging blockades in front of government offices.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 21, 2019 1:41:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/anti-caa-stir-shops-shut-police-deployed/article30363166.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY