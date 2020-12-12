Animals for adoption in Coimbatore

The Humane Animal Society, Coimbatore, has some rescues who are ready to go home

Apple: This sweet 50-days-old is sweet and cuddly. She will be vaccinated before adoption, and sterilised at the appropriate age.

Helen

Helen: At two and a half years of age, this friendly-girl deserves a home in which she will never be abandoned again. Vaccinated and sterilised, could you love her forever?

Appu

Appu: Three-year-old Appu is gentle, loyal, and great with other dogs. Vaccinated and sterilised, she would love to be a part of your family.

Lilly

Lilly: Lovable lap dog-Lilly is friendly with everyone. At six months of age she is healthy, vaccinated, and sterilised.

Nemo

Nemo: After meeting with an accident, Nemo was rescued with open fractures on both hindlimbs.Despite her pain, she is a friendly, and treatments were made easy by her gentle nature. Currently she is under rest and on a special diet and grueling daily regime of treats and tummy rubs. The vets are hopeful that she will soon be able to walk properly again.With her determination, and your generous support, we are sure that she will get back on her paws soon. To sponsor Nemo’s treatment, or become her virtual pet parent, please do contact us on the number given below.

All pets get free lifetime veterinary care, free annual vaccinations, and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society @ 93661 27215 from 9 am to 5 pm.