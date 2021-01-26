Coimbatore

Amma mini clinic opened

Minister for Electricity P.Thangamani inaugurated a Amma mini clinic at Karaikuruchi near Pudhuchitram here on Monday.

Mr.Thangamani told reporters that 53 Amma mini clinics and six mobile clinics have been allotted for Namakkal and 18 clinics have been opened till date. The Minister said that all the clinics would be opened by January 30.

On appointment of gangmen in Tangedco, Mr.Thangamani said that he had conducted discussions with Trade Unions and they have agreed to withdraw the case in Madras High Court, after which the hiring of 10,000 gangmen could be completed.

