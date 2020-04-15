Alternative arrangements made for PG medicos, house surgeons

Authorities of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) have arranged alternative accommodation for male post graduate students and house surgeons after their quarters on the hospital campus was fumigated. They were shifted to a hostel on the medical college campus near Peelamedu.

The quarters was fumigated after two PG students who were deputed at the COVID-19 ward of Government Medical College and ESI Hospital tested positive for the disease on Monday.

Swab samples of all the male house surgeons and 15 female house surgeons were collected on Wednesday.

The samples of the male and female PG students who had duty at the COVID-19 ward of the ESI hospital were already collected and tested, said sources at the hospital.

The hospital administration was also planning to vacate the women’s quarters on the campus and fumigate it.

On Tuesday, Director of Medical Education R. Narayanababu visited the hospital to review the situation.

He directed the CMCH administration to test swab samples of those who worked in the mess at the gents’ quarters.

They had refused to work after the two PG students contracted COVID-19. It is a common mess for both men and women PG students.

The sources said a catering agency would supply food to the PG students and house surgeons till the mess resumed functioning.

Special Correspondent adds

On Wednesday, Minister for Municipal Administration S.P. Velumani said the district administration had been asked to look into the demands of the post-graduate medical students, particularly those related to their food and shelter.

“I have asked the administration to provide the best possible food and accommodation, matching the standards of star hotels. At the same time, the medicos should stay vigilant and take care of their health,” he told journalists after a meeting with officials to review the administration’s preparedness to combat COVID-19.