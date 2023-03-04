HamberMenu
All set for book fair in the Nilgiris

March 04, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Nilgiris is fully geared to hold its first-ever book fair in Ooty as the district administration will kick off the 10-day exhibition on March 5. The fair is organised by the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India and the Tamil Nadu government.

The initiative is held to encourage reading habit among students and the public, Nilgiris Collector S.P. Amrith said in a release. The book fair will be hosted at the Research Centre for Tribal Culture in Ooty and will feature Tamil writing as well as works from other languages under various genres.

The fair will have 50 booths and will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. till March 14. Cultural events by school students, debates and conferences will also be organised.

Nilgiris / Tamil Nadu

