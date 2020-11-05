All India Kisan Sabha condemns Farm Acts

Members of the All India Kisan Sabha, led by the CPI(M) MLA Dilli Babu, condemned the Farm Acts by staging a protest outside the post office on Thursday.
The Acts created a storm after it was alleged to be anti-farmer, pushing agriculture into the hands of big businesses. The Acts include the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, introduced contract farming and direct engagement of farmers with the agri-businesses. The opposition had objected to the laws on the grounds that it would take away the collective bargaining ability of farmers.
The protesters also slammed the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020 that sought to end farm power subsidies and push for privatisation.
