Airport advisory committee meeting held in Coimbatore

Improving passenger facilities and expansion of the stretch from Avinashi Road to Coimbatore International Airport were discussed at the meeting of the Airport Advisory Committee on Wednesday.

Coimbatore MP P.R. Natarajan, who chaired the meeting, put forward a proposal for the expansion of the road. A release issued by the MP said that officials who took part in the meeting promised to take the demand to the attention of the District Collector.

Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara, Coimbatore District Revenue Officer P.S. Leela Alex, Kavundampalayam MLA P.R.G. Arunkumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police E.S. Uma, Airport Director S. Senthil Valavan, CISF commander Pawan Kumar, former Singanallur MLA N. Karthik, officials from the Airport Authority of India and other stakeholders took part in the meeting.

Sources said that the land acquisition for the expansion of the airport, passenger traffic and security of the airport were also discussed at the meeting.