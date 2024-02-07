GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Air Marshal Vibhas Pande reviews indigenisation efforts of 5 BRD, Sulur

February 07, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Air Marshal Vibhas Pande, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C), Maintenance Command, assessed the indigenisation efforts and achievements of various divisions of the 5 Base Repair Depot (5 BRD) at the Air Force Station Sulur during his two day visit that concluded on Wednesday.

He took stock of various production divisions, laboratories, industrial facilities and interacted with the officers, technicians, and key personnel of the depot.

Air Marshal Pandey inspected the ongoing projects and was briefed on various indigenisation efforts undertaken by the depot under Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives to reduce dependency on foreign original equipment manufacturers.

Air Marshal Pande chaired a meeting with the officials of the Codissia Defence Innovation and Atal Incubation Centre (CDIIC). B Vinod Kumar, chief executive officer of the CDIIC, briefed him regarding the potential of Coimbatore Defence Corridor to undertake the indigenisation tasks for Indian Air Force. The Air Marshal emphasised the need for self-reliance and role of Indian industries in achieving it, besides reminding industry representatives of the stringent Aviation quality standards required.

The Air Marshal, who was accompanied by Ruchira Pande, president of the Air Force Family Welfare Association (Regional), visited the Air Force School, Sulur, and reviewed the further expansion plans of the school.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / defence / defence equipment

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.