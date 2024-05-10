Ailing wild elephant being treated in Erode’s Kadambur hills

A 30-year-old female elephant that was found in a state of severe distress in Kadambur Hills in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), is being treated by veterinarians of the Forest Department in Erode on May 10.

During patrol on Thursday, a Forest Department team found the elephant lying in an unconscious state at Egattur beat, and alerted senior officials. A team of veterinarians found the animal to be weak and administered intravenous fluids. They are continuing to provide treatment and monitor its health condition. Officials said the elephant is being treated for the second consecutive day and is responding to the treatment. They said the elephant is facing age-related complications and the veterinarians team are trying their best to save it.

It may be recalled that on April 8, a female wild elephant, aged between 35 and 40 years, that was found lying unconscious in a trench, died in Kadambur hills without responding to treatment.