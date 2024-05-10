GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ailing wild elephant being treated in Erode’s Kadambur hills

During patrol on Thursday, a Forest Department team found the elephant lying in an unconscious state at Egattur beat, and alerted senior officials

Updated - May 10, 2024 11:51 am IST

Published - May 10, 2024 11:43 am IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Veterinarians treating the female elephant at Kadambur hills in Erode district in Tamil Nadu on May 10, 2024.

Veterinarians treating the female elephant at Kadambur hills in Erode district in Tamil Nadu on May 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 30-year-old female elephant that was found in a state of severe distress in Kadambur Hills in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), is being treated by veterinarians of the Forest Department in Erode on May 10.

During patrol on Thursday, a Forest Department team found the elephant lying in an unconscious state at Egattur beat, and alerted senior officials. A team of veterinarians found the animal to be weak and administered intravenous fluids. They are continuing to provide treatment and monitor its health condition. Officials said the elephant is being treated for the second consecutive day and is responding to the treatment. They said the elephant is facing age-related complications and the veterinarians team are trying their best to save it.

Ailing wild elephant dies in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu

It may be recalled that on April 8, a female wild elephant, aged between 35 and 40 years, that was found lying unconscious in a trench, died in Kadambur hills without responding to treatment.

