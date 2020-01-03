AIADMK win in two wards triggers row in Dharmapuri

Two wards of Dharmapuri union, where DMK candidates were shown to have won by over 100 votes informally before dispersing for the night, only to return to find the losing AIADMK candidates declared winners, has kicked up a storm here with the DMK alleging partisanship by the returning officer.

The DMK has demanded recount in two wards in Dharmapuri panchayat union, where it has been alleged that the DMK’s win was reversed by officials and the AIADMK candidates were declared winners.

Speaking to The Hindu, Dharmapuri MP Dr. D.N.C. Senthil Kumar said, the DMK won by a margin of 111 votes in Ward 18 (New Colony) and by 106 votes in Ward 8 (Old Dharmapuri) at 3 a.m. and the figures were announced, but the declaration was not made. “Three hours later, at 6 a.m., the AIADMK candidates, who had conceded defeat were declared winners by the returning officer,” alleges Dr. Kumar.

According to the MP, in one of the two contested wards, the AIADMK candidate himself had offered to relinquish the declaration in writing, because he knew he did not win. “But that counts for nothing, because it would lead to a re-poll. What we demand is a recount.”

The pattern of the defeated AIADMK candidates wishing the winning candidates after the announcement of the final votes counted; accepting defeat and a few hours later, the same AIADMK candidates being declared winners was repeated in Harur panchayat union as well. An Independent candidate, who won by 246 votes at 2.30 a.m., was wished by the AIADMK candidate and the candidates returned home. However, at 6.30 a.m., the AIADMK candidate was declared winner.

There appeared to be oral orders from the government to the officials to declare the AIADMK candidates as winners, wherever the margin of victory was a little over 100 votes, alleged the Dharmapuri MP.

“When the result is deliberately declared in haste in such a manner hoodwinking the real winner, the only option is moving the court, where the verdict is often given after the term ends. The other option is demand for a recount, which is left to the discretion of the RO.”

The DMK MP has listed out wards in Morappur, two wards in Palacodde, and four in Karimangalam along with the wards in Dharmapuri union. “My party headquarters has moved the court for an urgent hearing. For a recount, we insist that the original papers that were used in the first time of count is produced,” he said. It was also alleged that postal votes were not opened in many wards, where the margins were less favouring the AIADMK.