AIADMK captures 10 panchayat unions

The ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam won the indirect elections held for district panchayat president and majority of panchayat presidents here.

The indirect elections for the posts of Chairmen and vice-chairmen at district panchayat and panchayat unions were held at the respective local bodies on Saturday. R. Saratha from AIADMK was elected as the Chairman for Namakkal district panchayat. The AIADMK had won 13 seats in the 17-member district panchayat and the rest by DMK. The elections were held in the presence of District Collector and district election officer R. Megraj.

Among 15 unions, AIADMK candidates won the elections at 10 places, Namakkal, Mohanur, Erumapatti, Kolli Hills, Kabilarmalai, Elatchipalayam, Vennandhur, Pallipalayam, Puduchatram and Namagiripet. DMK candidates won at Senthamangalam, Tiruchengode and Rasipuram unions and an independent backed by AIADMK V. Alamelu became the president at Mallasamuthram Union.

The elections to Chairman post was postponed at Paramathi Union citing lack of quorum.

In elections held to vice-chairmen in 15 unions, seven places were won by the AIADMK, DMK won at three places and PMK at two unions. Elections were postponed at three unions, Mallasamudram, Paramathy and Rasipuram citing lack of quorum.