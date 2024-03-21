GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AIADMK, BJP announce candidates for Coimbatore, Pollachi constituencies

March 21, 2024 09:46 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Singai G. Ramachandran will contest from Coimbatore on the AIADMK ticket.

Singai G. Ramachandran will contest from Coimbatore on the AIADMK ticket. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

With the AIADMK and the BJP releasing lists of candidates for Coimbatore constituency on Thursday, it is a battle between K. Annamalai, BJP Tamil Nadu president, Singai Ramachandran, the IT wing head of the AIADMK, and Ganapathi B Rajkumar, the former Mayor of Coimbatore.

K. Annamalai, the 39-year-old former civil servant, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2020 and soon took over as the party’s State president. Following the announcement of his name as the BJP candidate for Coimbatore, he said on X, formerly Twitter, “...This comes at a time when the people of Tamil Nadu are awaiting a political change that will take Tamil Nadu towards the destiny of development.” He is an alumni of PSG College of Technology and IIM Lucknow.

The AIADMK announced Singai G. Ramachandran, head of the party’s IT wing, as its candidate for Coimbatore. He tagged the BJP candidate Mr. Annamalai on X and said, “I am waiting”. The son of Singai Govindarasu, the former AIADMK MLA, Mr. Ramachandran, based in Coimbatore, is also an alumni of PSG College of Technology and IIM Ahmedabad.

Mr. Ramachandran was expelled from the party after he expressed support for O. Panneerselvam following the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. He was later reinstated to the party’s IT wing after the two factions merged.

A. Karthikeyan has been named by the AIADMK as its Pollachi Lok Sabha constituency nominee.

A. Karthikeyan has been named by the AIADMK as its Pollachi Lok Sabha constituency nominee. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In Pollachi, the AIADMK has nominated A. Karthikeyan, a former Anaimalai panchayat union secretary, as its candidate.

K.Subbarayan, CPI Candidate, Tiruppur Lok Sabha seat

K.Subbarayan, CPI Candidate, Tiruppur Lok Sabha seat | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In Tiruppur, the party has fielded P. Arunachalam of Perundurai in Erode district. Meanwhile, the CPI, a constituent of the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu, has retained its candidate K. Subbarayan for the Tiruppur Lok Sabha Constituency. Mr. Subburayan had, in the 2019 General Elections, defeated M.S.M. Anandan of the AIADMK by a margin of 93,368 votes.

P.Arunachalam, AIADMK Candidate, Tiruppur Lok Sabha seat.

P.Arunachalam, AIADMK Candidate, Tiruppur Lok Sabha seat. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

