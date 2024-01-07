GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Trial run of AI-based early warning system near Coimbatore proves promising as field staff save elephants

January 07, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Wilson Thomas
Wilson Thomas
One of the 12 e-surveillance towers of the AI-based early warning system near Coimbatore.

One of the 12 e-surveillance towers of the AI-based early warning system near Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based early warning system installed by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department to prevent elephant deaths on railway tracks near Madukkarai in Coimbatore district, close to Kerala border, has started generating alerts during its trial run.

Officials involved in the project said the field staff of the Department were acting promptly upon alerts about elephant movement along or near the tracks between Ettimadai and Walayar stations, which pass through reserve forests.

Their intervention based on the early warning has already prevented several elephants from walking along the tracks or crossing them before train movement.

ALSO READ
‘Night, early morning trains cause most elephant deaths’

According to them, the Forest Department alone was receiving alerts on elephant movement. Machine learning process of the cameras mounted on 12 e-surveillance towers along the tracks is being continued.

The project, first of its kind in Tamil Nadu, would be launched after machine learning of the cameras reached the expected level. Once fully functional, alerts generated by the system would also be made available to railway authorities, including the loco pilots, helping them avert collisions with elephants, they said.

Under the project, the Department has installed five e-surveillance towers with thermal imaging cameras along the ‘A’ line and seven along the ‘B’ line (of the twin single line ‘A’ and ‘B’), which passes through Solakkarai reserve forest of Madukkarai forest range.

ALSO READ
AI-based elephant monitoring system on railway track near Coimbatore to be ready in a month

The early warning system with an advanced control room was set up in a ‘highly vulnerable area’ of 7.05 km of Ettimadai – Walayar section, covering 2.9 km in the ‘A’ line and 4.15 km in the ‘B’ line.

Officials added that a few elephants had been camping in the sandwich forest area between the ‘A’ and ‘B’ lines for the past several days and the AI-based system was capturing their activity near the tracks effectively and sending alerts.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / nature and wildlife / habitat (conservation) / Artificial Intelligence

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.