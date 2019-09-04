Aged man held for sexual assault

Coimbatore Rural Police arrested a 72-year-old man for alleged sexual assault on three minor girls.

P. Perumalsamy of INTUC Nagar at Sundapalayam near Perur, was arrested by police on Monday.

Police said the accused sexually assaulted two 11-year-old girls and a nine-year-old girl in his house on August 15 when they had gone to a place near his house for grazing goats.

The incident came to light when an officer from the Social Welfare Department held an awareness session for students on sexual harassment in a school at Kuppanur on August 28.

After the class, the three girls met the officer and narrated the ordeal they had on August 15. The students said that the accused threatened them not to tell anyone about it. Police said that the accused was arrested based on a complaint filed by the officer.