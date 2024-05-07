Admission process initiated for TNAU, TNJFU, Annamalai University

May 07, 2024 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), Coimbatore, on Tuesday initiated admission process for its Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes as well those of Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University (TNJFU), and Annamalai University.

Candidates are required to apply through a common application available at http://tnagfi.ucanapply.com till May 6, for the 14 UG and three Diploma programmes of TNAU, six UG and three B.Voc programmes of TNJFU, Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi said on Tuesday.

The application fee for general BC, BCM, and MBC/DNC students is ₹600 and for SC, SC-A and ST, the fee is ₹300.

The online registration will be followed by filling of application, release of rank list, online counselling, seat allotment, certificate verification, sliding and provisional seat allotment. The exact dates of counselling and other related processes will be uploaded from time to time on the website, Prof. Geethalakshmi told mediapersons.

The TNAU will admit students for 14 UG degree programmes offered through constituent and affiliated colleges. A total of 2,555 candidates are to be admitted in constituent colleges and 2,806 students in affiliated colleges for the following programmes of four-year duration.

English Medium: B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture, B.Sc. (Hons) Horticulture, B.Sc. (Hons.) Forestry, B.Sc. (Hons.) Food, Nutrition and Dietetics, B.Sc. (Hons.) Sericulture, B.Sc. Hons. (Agri Business Management), B.Tech. (Agricultural Engineering), B.Tech. (Food Technology), B.Tech. (Biotechnology), B.Tech. (Energy and Environmental Engineering), B.Tech (Bioinformatics), and B.Tech (Agricultural Information Technology).

Candidates may contact the helpline numbers 9488635077 and 9486425076 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on working days), and email: ugadmissions@tnau.ac.in

As for the 33 PG programmes and 28 doctoral programmes offered across 11 campuses, the application made available in the link: https://admnissionsatpgschool.tnau.ac.in/ has to be submitted online through the portal on or before June 6, 2024.

Students who have already completed UG in Agriculture and allied courses can apply for Masters programme and those who have completed M.Sc. in Agriculture or Horticulture and M.Tech in Agricultural Engineering can apply for doctoral programmes by uploading the required documents as provided in the information brochure. Students in the final year can upload their previous semester mark sheets issued by their competent authorities. Any queries relating to the admissions process should be addressed to email: pgadmission@tnau.ac.in or mobile: 9489056710.

The admission notification for PG will be issued on June 14, and the physical entrance test will be conducted on the TNAU Coimbatore campus on June 23.

Notification on selection will be issued on August 30, and the classes will commence on October 1, 2024. The TNAU has planned to begin classes for UG programmes on September 15, Prof. Geethalakshmi said.

Diploma admissions will also be conducted online through the official website: http://tnagfi.ucanapply.com. The application fee for general BC/ BCM, and MBC/DNC students is ₹200, and for SC, SCA and ST, it is ₹100. The online applications will be open for 30 days, the Vice-Chancellor said.

Also, the TNAU will be conducting admissions for the UG Agriculture and Horticulture programmes of Annamalai University, Prof. Geethalakshmi added.

UG programmes of TNJFU

The courses offered by Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University constitute Bachelor of Fisheries Science (B.F.Sc.), B.Tech (Fisheries Engineering), B.Tech (Biotechnology), B.Tech (Food Technology), B.Tech (Energy and Environmental Engineering), and B.B.A. Fisheries Enterprise Management). The B.Voc. programmes are in Industrial Fish Processing Technology, Industrial Aquaculture, and Industrial Fishing Technology.

During 2024-25, a total of 345 candidates are to be admitted in 11 constituent colleges. Additionally, 57 candidates will be admitted under ICAR quota, eminent sports person (three candidates for B.F.Sc. program), differently-abled (five percent of sanctioned strength), and Ex-servicemen (one seat), students from government school (7.5 percent of sanctioned strength) and vocational stream (five percent of sanctioned strength.

Candidates may contact helpline numbers 04365-256430, 9442601908 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on working days). The candidates can also get suggestions through e-mail: ugadmission@tnjfu.ac.in