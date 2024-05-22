GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Aadhar enrollment camp for children under 17 years commences in Krishnagiri

Published - May 22, 2024 07:56 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
Aadhar enrolment camp in progress at the Government Boys Higher Secondary school in Krishnagiri.

Aadhar enrolment camp in progress at the Government Boys Higher Secondary school in Krishnagiri. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

A three-day Aadhaar enrolment camp for children under 17 years of age began at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Krishnagiri on Wednesday. The camp will enable new Aadhaar registrations for children under 18 years of age.

Children aged 0 to 5 years will not have their biometric data captured. However, with parental consent, the child’s photograph will be taken, and the parent’s Aadhaar details will be included in the child’s Aadhaar. For children aged 5 to 7 years, capturing biometric details is mandatory. Similarly, for children aged 15 to 17 years, biometric renewal is mandatory.

The camp will be held till May 24, at the Samagraha Shiksha project office on the Government Boys Higher Secondary School campus.

