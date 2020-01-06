A ‘slithering visitor’ at the New Year party

The New Year celebrations held in a gated community in Coimbatore city had a surprise end as one of the residents found an unexpected visitor in the rest room of the party area – a six feet spectacled cobra (Naja naja).

A video of the cobra with fully spread hood hissing at the snake handler as he was trying to catch it was widely circulated on social media.

Snake handler A.R. Ameen caught the adult snake and later released it into the forest.

According to Mr. Ameen, the cobra was found in a rest house of the club house of a gated community on Nanjundapuram Road where New Year celebrations were held. As the celebrations came to an end, a resident went to use the rest room of the club house and found the cobra inside around 1.30 a.m. The residents association sought the help of Mr. Ameen, who rushed to the spot and caught the cobra with ease. Mr. Ameen said it was released in a forest area near Madukkarai.