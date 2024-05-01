GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A. Raja writes to External Affairs Minister seeking help to repatriate body of Nilgiris resident who died in Italy

May 01, 2024 04:18 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

Nilgiris Lok Sabha M.P., A.Raja has written to the Minister of External Affairs, S. Jaisankar, urging the government to help repatriate the body of a male nurse from Erumad in Pandalur, The Nilgiris, who died in Italy in March of this year.

Mr. Raja has urged the government to help bring back the body of Nellal Wilson Sajeesh, who had been working as a nurse in Rome, Italy since 2000. Mr. Raja said that based on a representation by Mr. Sajeesh’s brother, W. Santhosh, a resident of Erumad, that he had learned that Nellal Wilson Sajeesh died suddenly on March 12, as per the World Malayali Community Coordination Committee in Rome.

Nellal Wilson Sajeesh’s mortal remains are reportedly in a government hospital in Rome. “I shall be grateful if you could kindly take up the matter with concerned authorities for bringing back the mortal remains of Nellal Wilson Sajeesh from Italy to India at the earliest,” wrote Mr. Raja.

