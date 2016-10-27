Woman injured in gaur attack dies

D. Thamarai (28) of Chennai, who was attacked by a gaur at SIMS Park in Coonoor on Monday, died at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Wednesday.

Post-mortem examination will be held on Thursday, sources said .

The police said that the woman and her husband Dinesh (30) had tried to click a picture standing close to the animal when it charged and attacked them.

Dinesh suffered minor injuries and was discharged from the hospital on the same day.

The woman and her husband were attacked by the gaur when they tried to click a picture standing close it