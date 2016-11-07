Over 36,000 candidates take up TNPSC Group IV examination in Coimbatore

As many as 36,964 candidates appeared for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission’s (TNPSC)Group IV examination in Coimbatore on Sunday. According to sources, the candidates took the examination in 123 centres.

The district administration had taken various steps for the smooth conduct of the examination and the police had strengthened security. As many as 50,863 had registered for the examination.

District Collector T.N. Hariharan conducted a surprise check at the examination centre at St. Mary’s Girls’ Hr. Sec. School. The administration had set up 70 mobile squads, 26 flying squads and deputed 179 persons as supervisors to prevent malpractices.

As many as 21.1 per cent of the candidates who had registered to write the Group IV examination, did not turn up.

An official statement said that out of 33,720 candidates who registered, 26,605 appeared for the examination. A total of 7,115 candidates were absent. The district administration had set up 81 centres for the candidates to write the examination.