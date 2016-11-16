Model test for NEET aspirants

A State-level model test for those appearing for NEET examination will be conducted on January 8 across 30 centres in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

SMART Training Resources a career development firm has partnered in this initiative, said Archana Ram, Managing Director of SMART.

Every student appearing for this model test will be given their State ranking along with detailed analytical report of their strengths and weaknesses, and the areas that they need to focus on, she added. The top 100 from across the State will also be provided with free intensive training for the NEET after their board exams.

The online application for the same has already begun on November 14. The deadline to apply is November 30. Hall tickets will be given on December 15 and 20. Results will be out in the third week of January.

For details:www.smartneet.inor phone: 74016-58483.