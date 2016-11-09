To mark the World Disability Day on December 3, Covai Open Mini Marathon will be held to raise funds for rehabilitation of the differently abled. It is being organised by Sakthi Group of Companies and Deaf Leaders Foundation (DLF) in association with Rotaract Club of Coimbatore Comito.

The event has the participation of Park College, Kumaraguru College of Technology, Sankara Educational Institution, Bharthiar University, Nerhu Group of Institution and is supported by Coimbatore District Athletic Association. The event will be on Race Course Road on December 3 at 4.30 p.m.

DLF aims to make the Covai Marathon a permanent fixture in the running calendar of Coimbatore. For details, call 82205-93024 (Mohamed Shafiq) / 98940 58898 ( K. Murali). Flag off point will be Sakthi Sugars Building. The marathon has 1.5-km route and 3-km route.

The winners would bag medals, cash prizes and certificates, instituted in memory of N. Mahalingam, founder of Sakthi Groups.