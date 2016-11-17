Man dies as hut catches fire

A 65-year-old man died after his hut caught fire on Tuesday. The incident occurred at KVR Layout, Kumaran Nagar, Pollachi, and the fire spread to another building too, causing structural damage.

Police identified the deceased as M Mahalingam, a food vendor. He was said to have been using a wood stove to prepare food when the hut caught fire.

Maoists brought to court

Roopesh, Shyna and Anoop George, three alleged Maoists arrested by the Coimbatore district police in 2015, were brought to the Pollachi Judicial Magistrate I court to face charges of forging documents and illegally procuring mobile phone SIM cards. The case was adjourned to November 30.

Church manager sentenced

A 70-year-old manager of a church at Rathinapuri was sentenced to three years imprisonment on the charges harassing a 30-year-old woman, working at the church, and forcing her to have a relationship with him.

The accused B Jeyaraj had harassed the woman and had also threatened her.

Jeyaraj was charged with rape and section 4 of the Tamil Nadu (Prohibition) of Women Harassment Act.

However, the charge of rape against Jeyaraj could not be proved. He was sentenced to three years in prison for harassment and fined Rs. 10,000 by the Coimbatore District Mahila Court Judge.

Chain snatched

A six sovereign gold chain was snatched from a 50-year-old woman, a practitioner of traditional medicine.

The victim N Selvagomathi from Amarjothi Nagar, Sulur, was walking home when a man on a motorcycle snatched her chain and escaped.

Jewellery stolen

Around 15 sovereigns of gold jewellery were allegedly stolen from a house at Durga Nagar, Somayampalayam, Vadavalli.

The occupants of the house G. Sathamoorthy, a retired professor, and his wife, had gone to Salem and had returned home on Tuesday. They found that the front door of their house broken open and the jewellery missing.

Vadavalli police are investigating.

Fire at software firm

An electrical fire broke out at a software firm at Saibaba Colony on Wednesday. The firm, belonging to Kannan, had staff members working at the third floor of a five-storey building.

The fire broke out and spread quickly.

Fire and Rescue Service personnel arrived at the spot and put out the blaze.