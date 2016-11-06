Five sentenced to life imprisonment

The Third Additional Sessions Court here on Saturday sentenced five persons to life imprisonment for murdering a construction supervisor and attempting to murder his friends.

The court acquitted two others.

The prosecution case was that K. Nallendran (25) and his friends K. Vijaykumar, S. Veerakaleeswaran (29), M. Rajan, Santhosh Kumar, Mani and Senthilkumar picked up a brawl with construction supervisor S. Perumal (25) and his friends Sreenivasan (30) and Senthilkumar (25) at a liquor outlet at Kavundampalayam in Thudiyalur Police limits on October 7, 2012.

The outlet employees pacified the two groups and sent them out.

A little away from the outlet, near a rice mundy, the brawl resumed resulting in Nallendran and his friends stabbing Perumal and Sreenivasan. Perumal died on the spot and Sreenivasan escaped with cut injuries.

The Thudiyalur Police registered a case against Nallendran and six of his friends and arrested them. The Third Additional Sessions Court Judge B. Karthikeyan convicted five of the seven and acquitted Mani and Senthilkumar.

He also imposed a fine of Rs. 1,000.

Forgery case

The District Crime Branch Police have registered a cheating and forgery case against Arumugam alias Babu, Karuppasamy, Palanisamy and V.C.Shanmugasundaram based on a complaint filed by M.S. Sreenivasan, a resident of Tatabad.

The complainant had alleged that the four conspired together, created forged document and sold a piece of land he had purchased in 1970 at Seerapalayam village in Madukkarai taluk.

Arrested

District Crime Branch Police have arrested A. Arul Stephen of Salem on charges of having cheated three persons to a tune of Rs. 3 lakh by promising job opportunities overseas.

According to police, he had cheated Rajesh of Alandurai by sending him off to Singapore after taking Rs 3 lakh but was on a forged ticket and visa.

The accused was absconding since 2015. He was arrested at Salem and a sum of Rs 1 lakh was recovered from him.

Arul Stephen is also said to have cheated two more persons in Coimbatore to a tune of Rs 3 lakh. Police have also frozen the bank balance of Rs 2 lakhs belonging to the accused.