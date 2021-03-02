₹8.76 lakh seized in Namakkal

A surveillance team seized ₹8.76 lakh during a vehicle check at Rasipuram on Monday night.

According to officials, the seizure was done from four different motorists for not possessing neecessary documents on source of the cash. The seized cash was handed over at treasury. Namakkal Collector K.Megraj said that in four days, ₹11.50 lakh has been seized in the district.

In Salem, ₹1.75 lakh was seized from a businessman during a vehicle check near Karuppur toll plaza during the late hours of Monday. According to officials, since the businessmant did not possess sufficient documents for the cash, the amount was seized and it was handed over to the treasury.