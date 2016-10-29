80 prisoners let out on parole for Deepavali

The Coimbatore Central Prison administration let out on parole 80 prisoners for Deepavali. According to sources, based on good conduct and other criteria, the administration let out 16 persons on Thursday and another 64 on Friday after processing their application. Those released on Thursday were asked to return by Monday and those let out on Friday by Tuesday.

House burgled

Unidentified persons gained entry into Singanallur resident Nagaraj house and decamped with jewellery weighing six sovereign and Rs. 5,000. The incident came to light on Friday when his family and he returned home. When the incident took place they were away in Madurai. The Singanallur Police have registered a case in this connection.

Search on for prankster

Coimbatore City Police are on the lookout for a prankster who reported false information on fire accidents in the city on Friday. The police sources said that their control room got a call saying that a fire had broken out in an establishment on 100 Feet Road but when their patrol team and a fire-fighting team went there, they learnt that it was a hoax call. They then passed on the information to senior officials, who had ordered tracking down the prankster.

One killed

Dhandapani (60) of Boyar Street, Singanallur, was knocked down by a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus at the Ukkadam depot on Thursday. He was rushed to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, where he died. The police have registered a case in this connection and booked driver Balachandran (27).

Two commit suicide

Two persons committed suicide in the city in the last two days. In the first incident, Mani of Pappanaickenpalayam committed suicide by hanging as he could not disburse Deepavali bonus to his employees on time. He had been running a door manufacturing industry. The Race Course Police have registered a case in this connection. In the second incident, Kuniamuthur resident Paramasivam committed suicide by hanging at a place near his office as he ran in to a loss in his chit fund business. The Police have registered a case in this connection. Those with suicidal tendencies may call Sneha suicide helpline by dialling 044-24640050.

Student killed

P. Vijay (17), a college student, was killed in a road accident involving a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus on the Valparai-Pollachi Road on Thursday. While negotiating a curve on the ghat section, Vijay’s friend Mohammad, who was riding the motorcycle, lost control and applied brake. Vijay, who was riding pillion, was thrown off the vehicle and came under the wheels of the bus, said the Kadamparai Police who have registered a case in this connection.