Coimbatore

775 police personnel to be deployed in the Nilgiris

A total of 775 police personnel will be deployed across the Nilgiris district on May 2 to maintain law and order. Police officials said district police personnel, armed reserve police, Tamil Nadu Special Police and home guards would be deployed at the counting centre as well as in various key locations across the district.

Violation

The police personnel would also ensure that people did not violate lockdown measures that would be in place on Sunday.

No victory procession

Political parties would also be prevented from gathering and participating in victory procession on the roads on May 2 and after declaration of results.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 1, 2021 12:17:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/775-police-personnel-to-be-deployed-in-the-nilgiris/article34453680.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY