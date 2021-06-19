642 priests, temple workers in Tiruppur to receive assistance

The initiative will cover those who do not draw monthly salary from the temples

A total of 642 beneficiaries comprising priests and temple workers in Tiruppur district have been chosen by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department to receive the State government’s COVID-19 cash assistance and provisions.

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan inaugurated the distribution of ₹ 4,000 cash assistance, 10 kg rice and the provision kit comprising 15 items to each of the beneficiaries at a private hall in Kangeyam.

A press release said that 132 out of the 642 beneficiaries received the cash assistance and provisions from the Minister in the presence of District Collector S. Vineeth.

This initiative would cover those priests and other workers who did not draw a monthly salary from the temples that were under the HR&CE Department.

Of the nine HR&CE inspector divisions in the district namely Tiruppur, Avinashi, Kangeyam, Dharapuram, Palladam, Udumalpet, Madathukulam, Mulanur and Uthukuli, the Kangeyam division had the maximum number of beneficiaries (160) and Palladam division saw the lowest number of beneficiaries (46), according to the release.