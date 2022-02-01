Coimbatore

59 nominations filed in Coimbatore

Tuesday saw 59 candidates filing nominations to contest in urban local bodies elections in the district. A note from the district administration said 31 persons filed nominations to contest in town panchayat wards, 20 for municipality wards and eight for Coimbatore Corporation wards.With this, the number of persons who had filed nominations to contest in the 811 wards in the district stood at 94, the note added.

In the Nilgiris, four persons filed their nominations for the urban civic bodies polls. Three nominations were filed in Udhagamandalam Municipality while one person filed nomination in Gudalur Municipality. No nominations were filed for wards in town panchayats.


