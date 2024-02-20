54 rain gauge stations sanctioned for Coimbatore

February 20, 2024 05:58 am | Updated 05:58 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Revenue and Disaster Management Department has accorded sanction for installing 54 Automatic Rain Gauge (ARG) Stations and five Automatic Weather Stations in Coimbatore district.

Works for installing the ARG stations have begun. Five ARG stations are to be installed in Coimbatore North taluk, five in Annur, seven in Mettupalayam, one in Coimbatore South, six in Sulur taluk, five in Perur taluk, five in Madukkarai, five in Pollachi, three in Kinathukkadavu, six in Anamalai and another six in Valparai Taluk. Automatic Weather Stations are to be installed in Pollachi, Kinathukkadavu, Annur, Perur and Coimbatore North taluk.