GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

54 rain gauge stations sanctioned for Coimbatore

February 20, 2024 05:58 am | Updated 05:58 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Revenue and Disaster Management Department has accorded sanction for installing 54 Automatic Rain Gauge (ARG) Stations and five Automatic Weather Stations in Coimbatore district.

Works for installing the ARG stations have begun. Five ARG stations are to be installed in Coimbatore North taluk, five in Annur, seven in Mettupalayam, one in Coimbatore South, six in Sulur taluk, five in Perur taluk, five in Madukkarai, five in Pollachi, three in Kinathukkadavu, six in Anamalai and another six in Valparai Taluk. Automatic Weather Stations are to be installed in Pollachi, Kinathukkadavu, Annur, Perur and Coimbatore North taluk.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.