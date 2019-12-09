502 recruits attested into Madras Regimental Centre

Recruits who underwent 46 weeks of training were attested into the oldest regiment of the Indian Army at the Shrinagesh Barracks in Wellington on Saturday.

In a press release, the Madras Regimental Centre said that 502 recruits were attested into the oldest infantry regiment of the Indian Army. “The recruits after 46 weeks of tough training could see their dreams come true when they wore olive greens and marched past the prestigious enclosed drill square. The Attestation Parade was reviewed by Brigadier R.S. Guraya, Commandant, The Madras Regimental Centre, Wellington,” the press release said.

While addressing the parade, Reviewing Officer congratulated meritorious recruits and appreciated the instructors and staff for achieving highest standards of drill in the Attestation Parade and lauded the effort of Madras Regimental Centre to improve the standard of training to such a high level. He also congratulated the parents of the young soldiers in this moment of pride and glory, the press release added.