‘374 children rescued by RPF in Salem Division’

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel have rescued 374 children from railway stations in Salem Division in 2019, said Birendra Kumar, Inspector General–cum–Principle Chief Security Commissioner, RPF, here on Sunday.

Booked

Addressing mediapersons at Coimbatore Railway Station, Mr. Kumar said that 52 cases were booked against ticket touts and belongings of passengers were retrieved and returned by RPF on 95 occasions in the past year.

Tight vigil

He visited Coimbatore Railway Station on Sunday to review the security arrangements ahead of New Year. “RPF officials are instructed to improve vigil,” he said following the inspection. There are a total of 60 RPF personnel in stations across Coimbatore district, Mr. Kumar said.

Noting that cases of stone pelting have increased in Coimbatore, Mr. Kumar said that the RPF has identified specific places and conducted drives and awareness camps in collaboration with the Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel in the past year.

The RPF has also seized ganja, gold articles, silver articles and rice in many parts of Southern Railway in 2019 and smuggling was particularly high in Palakkad Division, Mr. Kumar said.