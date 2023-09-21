32 kg of rotting meat seized from restaurants in Ooty

September 21, 2023 07:39 am | Updated 07:39 am IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

A total of 32 kg of rotten meat was seized and destroyed by Food Safety officials in Udhagamandalam on Tuesday.

A team of officials led by Designated Food Safety Officer, C.B. Suresh, inspected restaurants in Bharathiar Complex at Charring Cross in Udhagamandalam and seized 32 kg of rotten chicken, which they destroyed.

They also issued notices to five restaurants and warned them that strict action would be taken against the owners if they continued to sell food that could potentially be harmful to the health of their patrons.