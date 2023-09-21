HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

32 kg of rotting meat seized from restaurants in Ooty

September 21, 2023 07:39 am | Updated 07:39 am IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Rohan Premkumar

A total of 32 kg of rotten meat was seized and destroyed by Food Safety officials in Udhagamandalam on Tuesday.

A team of officials led by Designated Food Safety Officer, C.B. Suresh, inspected restaurants in Bharathiar Complex at Charring Cross in Udhagamandalam and seized 32 kg of rotten chicken, which they destroyed.

They also issued notices to five restaurants and warned them that strict action would be taken against the owners if they continued to sell food that could potentially be harmful to the health of their patrons.

Related Topics

Nilgiris / food safety

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.