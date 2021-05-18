3,071 new cases, 19 deaths in Coimbatore district

Erode reports 1,568 new cases, Salem records 16 deaths

Coimbatore BUREAU

Coimbatore district reported 3,071 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the overall tally to 1,21,884 cases. The Health Department said 19 deaths were reported in the district, which raised the toll so far to 905.

As on Tuesday, the district had 25,951 active cases. With 1,305 patients getting discharged, the total number of persons who recovered from the infection in the district so far was 95,028.

The district had 568 vacant beds at government and private hospitals and 293 beds at COVID-19 care centres.

Tiruppur district reported its highest-ever daily caseload with 1,561 new cases on Tuesday, taking the overall tally to 39,037 cases. Three new deaths took the district’s toll to 283. While 7,092 patients were active cases, 741 patients were discharged from various treatment centres on Tuesday. A total of 109 beds were vacant in government and private hospitals and 765 beds in CCCs, the Health Department said.

In the Nilgiris, 243 people tested positive on Tuesday, raising the total number of cases in the district so far to 13,427. The number of deaths in the district increased to 64 in the Nilgiris on Tuesday, and 2,282 people are undergoing treatment.

Erode reported 1,568 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 35,760. While 669 persons were discharged, 7,652 persons continue to be under treatment. Three persons died, raising the toll so far to 201.

As many as 650 persons tested positive and 16 persons died of the infection in Salem. Namakkal reported 384 positive cases and one death.

Krishnagiri recorded 610 fresh cases and two deaths, while 249 patients were discharged after treatment. The total number of positive cases so far in the district is 24,267. The number of active cases is 6352.

Dharmapuri had 295 fresh cases on Tuesday that raised the district’s tally to 14,025. While 453 patients were discharged, the number of active cases was 2287.