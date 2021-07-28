3 deaths, 169 new COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore

A total of 169 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Tuesday.

The Health Department said the district had 1,947 active cases of the disease on Tuesday and 248 persons had recovered.

The district’s toll increased to 2,165 after three more persons died of COVID-19 on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The district had a test positivity rate of 2.1 % on Monday when 7,634 swab samples were subjected to tests and 164 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 87 new cases on Tuesday, taking the overall tally to 87,487.

The death of an 82-year-old woman undergoing treatment for COVID-19 took the district’s toll to 817. The district has a total of 1,255 active cases and 154 patients were reported to have recovered on Tuesday.

The Nilgiris district reported 50 new cases on Tuesday, and the overall tally rose to 30,354. The death of a 54-year-old man took the toll to 178. The district had 661 active cases and 89 persons recovered on Tuesday.