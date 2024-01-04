GIFT a SubscriptionGift
2,313 drop-outs brought back to school in Krishnagiri

The district administration is also in the process of bringing another 12,000-odd children back into school

January 04, 2024 11:10 am | Updated 11:10 am IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

A district-level three-tier committee meeting was convened in Krishnagiri to assess interventions for school drop-outs and out-of-school children, under Collector K.M. Sarayu.

As of August 1, 2023, a total of 14,842 children were identified to have dropped out of school through field surveys. Of those, 2,313 children were admitted into government schools.  The remaining students are in the process of being admitted with the coordination of various affiliated departments, in consultation with the Sub Collector of Hosur, Commissioner of Hosur, Additional Collector of Krishnagiri and Commissioner of Krishnagiri municipality, according to the Collector.

Similarly, potential dropouts are identified based on their absence from schools for 21 consecutive days.  Between November and December, over 226 students have been identified as potential drop-outs. The three-tier committee, school management committee members, and volunteers are roped in to bring back potential drop-outs into schools.  Wherever dropouts are due to a lack of access to educational institutions or familial circumstances, children are being admitted to the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalalaya residential schools and the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Aviska Vidhyalayas. 

Interventions involve the departments of child labour, child line and District Child Protection Office, coordinating and counseling to bring back drop-outs into schools, according to the administration.

