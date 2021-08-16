217 new cases, one death in Coimbatore district

Coimbatore district on Monday reported 217 new cases of COVID-19, registering a decrease from Sunday’s 225 cases.

The district had 2,406 active cases of the disease and 215 persons recovered.

A 36-year-old woman from the district died of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the death toll to 2,219.

The Health Department said that the district had a test positivity rate of 2.2 % on Sunday when 10,130 swab samples were subjected to tests and 225 persons were found positive.

Tiruppur district reported four new COVID-19 deaths and 79 fresh cases on Monday, taking the overall tally to 89,199.

The four deaths reported by Health Department took the overall toll to 894. A total of 912 patients were active cases and 81 patients were reported to have recovered on Monday.

In the Nilgiris, 39 persons tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 31,272. The number of deaths in the district increased from 187 to 188 on Monday, while 481 persons are undergoing treatment.