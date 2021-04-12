2,000 beds ready for COVID-19 patients in Erode district: Collector

Sufficient vaccination is available, says Kathiravan

A total of 2,000 beds are kept ready to treat COVID-19 patients in the district apart from the existing 550 beds at the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai, said District Collector C. Kathiravan while chairing a meeting on COVID-19 control measures with officials here on Monday.

He said that patients are currently being treated at the government medical college and hospital at Perundurai while 2,000 additional beds are available at government and private hospitals in the district. Also, four screening centres, District Headquarters Hospital Perundurai Medical College and Hospital, Erode Corporation Marriage Hall and Gobi Arts and Science College, were established while two more centres would be established at Bhavani and Modakkurichi. Persons, who were tested positive, will be screened at these centres and based on their health condition, a decision on sending them to the hospitals or allowing them to be in home quarantine will be taken, he added.

Currently, 146 persons are undergoing treatment at the hospital while 2,035 persons who are in close contact with the positive patients were home quarantined at 514 houses. Mr. Kathiravan said that sufficient vaccination is available and asked persons above 45 years to get vaccinated at the government or private hospitals. He said that shopkeepers, establishments and showrooms should ensure that customers are scanned and hand sanitiser is issued to them before they enter the shops. “If customers are not wearing masks, they should not be allowed to enter the shops”, he added.

P. Thangadurai, Superintendent of Police, Murugesan, District Revenue Officer, M. Elangovan, Corporation Commission and other officials were present.