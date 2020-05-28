14 bonded labourers rescued in Namakkal

Fourteen bonded labourers were rescued from a wood cutting unit here and issued release certificates on Thursday.
The bonded labourers - two men, two children below 10 years of age and 10 women - were rescued by Tiruchengode Revenue officials along with an NGO Rural Women Development Trust here on Wednesday.
According to officials, the labourers hail from a village in Tiruvanamalai and has been working at the wood cutting unit for close to two years.
The labourers were not paid salaries after a few initial months and even the children were employed.
On Thursday, Tiruchengode Revenue District Officer Maniraj issued release certificates to them and offered compensation of ₹20,000 to each person through bank accounts. They were sent to their native village in a bus. The police have registered a case against the unit owner.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism