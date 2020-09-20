135 birds, 118 butterflies recorded at Erode Forest Division

In the first-ever ‘Bird and Butterfly Survey’ held in Erode Forest Division, an impressive 135 bird species and 118 butterfly species were recorded during the survey held on September 12 and 13.

A total of 50 participants, including naturalists and forest officials, carried out the survey with the support of The Nature and Butterfly Society (TNBS) that followed a defined and structured survey methodology to record the species present.

V. Naganathan, Chief Conservator of Forest and Field Director of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) said that the assessment was planned in similar lines to the regular surveys that are held at Sathyamangalam and Hasanur divisions that fall under the STR. “The division adjoins the tiger reserve and assumes greater significance on the broader wildlife management, especially tiger protection”, he said. “Survey result shows healthy number of birds and butterflies which proves that the closer and stricter forest management are helping to sustain the eco-system”, he added.

Among the birds recorded, 13 belong to the water birds, six belong to the raptors, six belong to the owls and nightjars and the rest 110 belong to assorted families of birds. Most dominating species are Spotted Dove and Malabar Parakeet. Other birds sighted are Red and Painted spurfowl, Green Imperial Pigeon, Sirkeer Malkoha, Jungle Nightjar, Crested Treeswift, Barred Buttonquail, Black Eagle, Brown Fish-owl, Indian Grey Hornbill and Grey Wagtail.

Among the butterflies recorded, 10 belong to swallowtails, 21 belong to the whites and yellows, 37 belongs to the Nymphalidae family, 33 belongs to blues and judies and 17 to the Skippers. Butterflies such as Dingy Lineblue, White Four-ring and Common Grass Yellow are found in abundance. Other sightings were Southern Birdwing, Common Jezebel, Dark Wanderer, Glassy Tiger, Rustic, Bamboo Treebrown, Monkey Puzzle, Red Pierrot, Golden Angle and Moore’s Ace.

Vismiju Viswanathan, District Forest Officer, Erode Division, said that the survey would be conducted regularly during summer and winter to study multi-seasonal variation and to arrive at a baseline checklist data for the division.