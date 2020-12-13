120 new cases in Coimbatore district

As many as 120 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Saturday, taking the overall tally to 50,317.

The Health Department said that the district had 992 COVID-19 patients under institutional care on Saturday.

According to the department, 104 persons from the district recovered from the disease and got discharged from hospitals on Saturday.

The district’s death toll reached 629 after a 30-year-old patient died at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Friday.

Tiruppur district reported 65 fresh cases. The overall tally stood at 16,142 cases. No deaths were reported on Saturday, according to the Health Department.

A total of 15,400 patients have recovered and 531 were active cases. The district reported 211 deaths overall. A total of 68 patients were discharged from various treatment centres on Saturday.

Erode district crossed 13,000-mark in terms of the number of people tested positive for the disease, so far.

A total of 41 new cases were reported in the district taking the district’s tally to 13,007. While 49 persons were discharged, 356 continue to be under treatment. So far, 142 deaths were reported.

Forty positive cases were reported in Salem, the lowest in recent times. According to health officials, 38 cases were indigenous, including 14 in Salem Corporation limits. Two patients have returned from other districts like Ariyalur and Dharmapuri.

As per the bulletin, a 65-year-old woman died at private hospital in Salem.

In Namakkal, 36 cases were reported. Health officials said five patients have returned from other districts like Erode, Thuraiyur and Salem.

Udhagamandalam district had 181 patients under treatment. This included 15 persons, who tested positive for the disease on Friday.