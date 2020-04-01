₹1,000 assistance distribution from tomorrow

All the ration card holders in the district will be provided financial support of ₹ 1,000 at ration shops from April 2.

Collector C. Kathiravan in a press release said that Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had announced recently that to fight against COVID-19, all rice card holders would be given the cash at their respective ration shops from April 2.

The release said that tokens would be issued to the card holders by the supervisors of the ration shops that will have date and time of issue and card holders should visit the shop and maintain personal distancing and receive the money.

The release said that one of the family members whose name is figured in the ration card can visit the shop and receive the money. Eligible people, who do not have smart ration cards, can visit the ration shop with a copy of their Aadhaar card and obtain the cash. Also, they can receive rice, sugar, cooking oil and Dal at free of cost. Card holders, who did not receive the provisions for the month of March, can also pay the money and receive the items, the release added.

Salem Staff Reporter adds:

The district administration is making arrangements for distribution of COVID-19 relief of ₹1,000

to all rice ration card holders and Sri Lankan refugee families.

According to officials, as many as 9,75,741 rice ration card holders and 882 Sri Lankan refugee families would receive the relief in the district. About ₹97.66 crore would be spent for this purpose here, a release said.

According to officials, to prevent crowding at ration shops, necessary precautions are being taken and relief would be distributed according to token system. According to release, relief would be distributed area or street wise and details would be placed outside each ration shop here. Separate queues for men and women and personal distancing would be ensured while distributing relief items. Officials said that differently-abled persons and senior citizens need not wait in queues.

District Collector S.A.Raman said in a release that those not interested in receiving the relief materials can register through tnepds application or through the website www.tnpds.gov.in.

According to officials, public could raise complaints on this regard in the number 0427-2451943.