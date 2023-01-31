Air India urinating case | Delhi court grants bail to accused Shankar Mishra

January 31, 2023 05:15 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST - New Delhi

Patiala House Court in Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to Shankar Mishra, who is accused of allegedly urinating on a woman on board an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi on November 26 last year.

Additional Sessions Judge Harjyot Singh Bhalla granted the relief on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. The judge was hearing an appeal filed by the accused against an order of a magisterial court that had denied him bail.

The metropolitan magistrate had on January 11 denied relief to Mr. Mishra, saying the act was utterly disgusting and repulsive, shocked the civic consciousness and needed to be deprecated.

Mr. Mishra had allegedly urinated on a 70-year-old woman in an intoxicated condition in the business class of an Air India flight on November 26 last year. He was arrested by the Delhi Police on January 6, 2023.

(With inputs from PTI)