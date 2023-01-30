HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Air India urination case | Delhi court reserves order on accused Shankar Mishra's bail plea

Mr. Mishra had sought bail, saying initially, the bail had been declined by a magisterial court because the investigation was pending.

January 30, 2023 03:24 pm | Updated 03:24 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on a woman passenger on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi | File Photo

Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on a woman passenger on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi | File Photo | Photo Credit: PTI

A Delhi court on Monday reserved for January 31 its order on the bail application of Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on a woman on board an Air India flight New York to New Delhi.

Police have opposed the bail application, saying India has been defamed internationally because of the incident.

"It may be disgusting but that is another matter, let's not get into that. Let's go into how the law deals with it," the judge said.

The judge also observed that the witnesses named by the prosecution "are not deposing in your (police) favour".

Also Read: Man at the centre of Air India row held

Police have also alleged that the accused threatened the complainant.

Mr. Mishra had sought bail, saying initially, the bail had been declined by a magisterial court because the investigation was pending.

"Now that's done and they have examined other crew members and witnesses. Also, they asked for reimbursement of the ticket and sought no action against me," the counsel said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.