UnderMyWatch

A God-sent gift for the abandoned

Gowtham from Hyderabad who’s seen people in different age groups die due to poverty, has performed rituals for around 400 people in his last 2 years of service .He says that 70% of deaths are due to old age while the rest are children who did not receive proper medical care.

