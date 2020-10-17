A God-sent gift for the abandoned

Gowtham from Hyderabad who’s seen people in different age groups die due to poverty, has performed rituals for around 400 people in his last 2 years of service .He says that 70% of deaths are due to old age while the rest are children who did not receive proper medical care.
