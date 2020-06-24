Reading ‘The Road Less Travelled’ with my Father

I would like to share a very special habit which I have developed during this period. Recently, I have started reading the book “The Road Less Travelled” with my Father.

This is very special to me because the last time my father and I read something together was during my school days; when he would teach me to read and learn.

Now that we read together, I feel like going back to those days and reading something line by line with him.

We exchange our ideas and opinions while we read and spend quality and fun time together. I really hope we continue this habit even after the lockdown as this is a habit worth keeping

(The author is an I.T. proffesional from Mumbai)