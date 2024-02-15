GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch | Sudhanva Deshpande remembers legendary theatre personality Habib Tanvir

In a session titled “Recalling Habib Tanvir: Excerpts from the film and a talk”, Sudhanva Deshpande played a 20-minute clip from his film, Gaon Ke Naon Theatre, Mor Naon Habib

February 15, 2024 02:41 pm | Updated 02:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The 100th birth anniversary of legendary theatre personality Habib Tanvir (1923-2009), whose plays such as Ponga Pandit (Duplicitous Brahman), Charandas Chor (Charan the Thief), Mitti Ki Gaadi (Sudraka’s The Little Clay Cart), and Hirma Ki Amar Kahani (The Immortal Tale of Hirma) earned national and international acclaim, was celebrated recently.

In a session of The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 titled “Recalling Habib Tanvir: Excerpts from the film and a talk”, Sudhanva Deshpande, a theatre director and actor, played a 20-minute clip from his film, Gaon Ke Naon Theatre, Mor Naon Habib (My village is my theatre, my name is Habib).

The video showcased how the legendary theatre exponent worked with actors from rural areas to instill authenticity in his plays.

The 20-minute clip that was showcased also showed how defiant but equally respectful Habib was to those who opposed his plays such as Ponga Pandit, which was said to be critical of Hindu gods and rituals.

