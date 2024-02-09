GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | Ramachandra Guha on his new book ‘The Cooking of Books’

Watch | Ramachandra Guha on his new book ‘The Cooking of Books’

The author was in conversation with Nirmala Lakshman, chairperson of The Hindu Group Publishing

February 09, 2024 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

In a Saturday session at The Hindu Lit for Life, titled ‘The Cooking of Books’ after the name of Ramachandra Guha’s latest book, the historian and writer spoke to Nirmala Lakshman, chairperson of The Hindu Group Publishing, about the mercurial relationship he shares with his “self-effacing” editor Rukun Advani, the “kind of man you will never see at a literary festival”.

Dr. Guha described the book, his shortest one yet, as an “eccentric, idiosyncratic personal memoir of a relationship of more than 40 years”.

The idea for the book emerged during the pandemic, when Dr. Guha, a man of habit, could not make his regular pilgrimages to historic archives. Confined at home, he instead began leafing through his own private archives and realised that his letters with Mr. Advani formed the bulk of it. Those letters then formed the basis of the book. 

Read more:  The longest thank you note: Ramachandra Guha on his mercurial relationship with his editor 

Related stories

Related Topics

The Hindu Lit Fest / authors and poets / books and literature / books and publishing

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.