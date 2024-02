February 14, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST

The responsibility of literature is to keep the memories alive,” said German author, poet and journalist Ronya Othmann, , who was in conversation with Katharina Gorgen, director of the Goethe-Institut, Chennai, at the The Hindu Lit For Life.

Othmann’s acclaimed book The Summers (translated from the German Die Summers), published in 2020, is all about the entanglement of migration and how families are torn apart when faced with war and loss.

