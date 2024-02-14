Watch|  How food plays an important role in defining India’s plurality | In conversation with Subodh Kerkar

February 14, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST

Artist and sculptor Subodh Kerkar, who is the founding director of Museum of Goa and holds the Mario Miranda Chair for Arts in Goa University, busted a few myths in his illustrated presentation, “Food against Fanaticism”, at The Hindu Lit Fest 2024.

He listed a slew of global influences on Indian food, mentioning vegetables, fruits and flowers which have come to India from Brazil like chillies, potatoes, cashew, tapioca, marigold, and tobacco; melons from Samarkhand; fermenting technology from Southeast Asia and so forth. Mr. Kerkar also linked Bengal’s famous sweet, the ‘sandesh’, to the Portuguese who taught locals how to curdle milk and turn it into cottage cheese.

Read the full article here